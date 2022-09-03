State BJP armed with ammo to take on TRS

Hyderabad: The State BJP has taken up a one-liner campaign giving it ample ammunition to take on the TRS for calling the saffron party communal. Wherever the police deny permissions for the party activities the leaders are questioning why they are being denied permission when a stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui from outside the State is given permission.

Not stopping there, the BJP leaders are driving that the police have allowed the show leading to communal disturbances in the State capital. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has questioned the rationale of the City police in according permission to the controversial comedian while many of their counterparts across different States have refused to allow his show, citing that it would cause communal tensions in their respective cities. The minister attributed the communal tension in Hyderabad to the Kalvakuntla family, hitting out at Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, without taking his name.

However, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar left none in doubt, charging that the minister was responsible for the tensions ''It was intentionally done by the TRS minister to insult people of a particular religion".

Speaking to The Hans India, a State party leader pointed out that it has gone wide and far among people of the twin cities that the minister acted 'irresponsibly' by extending an invitation to the comedian. Bringing trouble for both people and the police, who had to give in to the ruling party's wishes to allow the show, while the AIMIM leaders had washed off their hands that they have nothing to do with inviting Faruqui or his show. making the TRS and its minister alone to get cornered, he added.

Taking it a step further, Nizambad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday hit out at the police for stopping him citing law and order problems. He demanded the police to explain why they could not provide security to an MP for touring his constituency, but deploy hundreds of police personnel for security of a comedian? He charged that the police acted at the behest of local MLA and the TRS party.

Though the BJP leaders are questioning the police for not giving permissions and denying security, the real objective of criticism is the IT Minister. The saffron brigade has decided to continue to target him with its one-liner campaign.