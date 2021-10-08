State BJP notifies 20-star campaigners for Huzurabad bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP on Thursday notified a list of 20-star campaigners list for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency bye-election.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, D K Aruna, former minister and BJP national vice president, Tarun Chugh national general secretary and Telangana State incharge, Dr K Laxman, OBC Morcha national president, P Muralidhar Rao Madhya Pradesh State in charge, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, M Raghunandhan Rao, MLA and BJP State secretary, former MPs AP Jithender Reddy, Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy, and Vijayashanthi were among the leaders who will be campaigning the party for the by-poll.