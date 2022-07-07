State BJP pays glowing tributes to SP Mukherjee

Hyderabad: The State BJP leaders on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Speaking after paying floral tributes, along with several leaders, at the State headquarters here on Wednesday, TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said SPM sacrificed his life for abolition of Article 370 and the country's unity. "He will remain an inspiration."

Hailng Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'true successor' of Mukherjee, Bandi said, "his inspiration and ambition would guide the party cadre and leaders."

"His principled life for the country's unity should be taken as a guiding force by every cadre to move forward to achieve the goals he aspired to achieve".

"As a successor of Mukherjee, Modi has taken decisions like abrogation of Article 370. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are part of them..

Recalling the services of Mukherjee and how he was appointed as vice-chancellor of Calcutta University at a very young age, Bandi said many future citizens have been trained under his guidance. However, he could not bear to see the minority appeasement policies adopted by the Congress party and came out to fight against the same. It was Mukherjee who founded the Jan Sangh and initiated a new political movement. "A leader who fought the conspiracy to merge West Bengal into Pakistan".

Bandi said "he fought for the repeal of Article 370, saying "ek desh mein do nishan.. do vidhaan... do pradhan.. nahi chalenga." A great man who fought for the country without hesitation even knowing that he would lose his life. Mukherjee was a great man who felt that we have a responsibility to protect the Indians who have migrated to other countries.

"Modi is a leader who is fulfilling whatever ambition Mukherjee fought for as his successor. He is the leader who brought the CAA and granted citizenship to Indians who relocated to other countries due to discrimination.

Bandi said during the birth anniversary celebration of Mukherjee the party is carrying out many service programmes, including planting saplings in the polling booth area of every BJP activist in the State. Remembering him on his birth anniversary gives the inspiration to move forward aiming to achieve the goals he set for the wellbeing of the country.