State BJP to accord a hero’s welcome to Kishan, Bandi

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP will accord a grand welcome to Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is scheduled to come to the city for the first time after assuming office.

State BJP general secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu expressed that the State party unit is happy to take two MPs from the State into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3.0 Cabinet.

He said that the ministers are scheduled to come to the city on June 19, and the State BJP has decided to accord a grand reception to both on their arrival.

A mammoth rally christened ‘Salute Telangana’ will be taken from Begumpet Airport to the State BJP office. All eight MPs elected from the State and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman will take part in the rally, he said.

The State party is making arrangements to errect a special dias at part State office to express its gratitude to the people of Telangana for their support of the party in the parliament elections. He said the meeting will be attended by the party leaders and workers, and a special resolution will be passed to thank PM Modi. After the meeting, a special puja will be held at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in the Old City to receive the blessing of the goddess.

The BJP leader said that all seven wings of the party will take part in welcoming the Union Ministers. The party will keep its focus on the agenda of winning 88 seats in the State Assembly elections to bring the BJP to power.