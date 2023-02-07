State budget evokes mixed reaction in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Finance Minister Harish Rao on Monday introduced the State Budget of Rs 2,90,396 crore in the Assembly.

The unemployed are disappointed because of the lack of unemployment benefits promised in the last election not mentioned in the budget. The government has given a lot of funds for education and health. Middle class got some relief with Rs 3 lakh promised to those who own a house.

The Hans India collected the views from various communities across the joint Karimnagar district on this budget. A farmer from Mannempalli, Timmapur mandal, P Shankar, told The Hans India that it is good to allocate Rs 26, 930 crore for the agriculture sector and it will be better if more funds are allocated for the related sectors of agriculture such as dairy, sericulture and others. He said farmers are facing a lot of trouble in marketing after the harvest and a system should be established for this purpose and it will be good to motivate the farmers from time to time by appointing suitable staff regarding crop rotation.

A student Nalla Rachna of Singapuram VSR Degree College, Huzurabad opinioned that it is gratifying that the State government is allocating more funds to the education sector and allocating additional funds of Rs 3008 crore to the secondary education and higher education is a good sign.

Critical Care Consultant Dr. Praveen Kumar stated that the budget allocation is impressive with reasonable allocations for education and health. He felt that focus should be laid on education and health sectors as they are the most important aspects for growth of any nation and requested the government to strengthen these two sectors from ground level.

A software employee Tanniru Kaushik Kumar said that today the IT sector in the country is competing in Hyderabad, a unique and independent department should be established for the IT sector and a system should be established to attract more foreign funds and the IT employees should pay attention to the IT sector and provide them with infrastructure and job security as well. He said that there is a need for the government to set up a special fund and create an environment that will give them morale and it is regrettable that the government has not made any effort in this direction in this budget.