State government giving equal importance to all religious festivals: Minister G Jagadish Reddy in Suryapet

Suryapet: The messages spread by Jesus Christ were point of reference for the world peace and his spiritual messages were very important for the survival of human race, stated Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy. On Wednesday, he took part in Christmas celebrations held in Suryapet town. He visited all most all the churches located in the town and greeted Christians besides offering prayers and cutting cakes.



Speaking on the occasion, he said Jesus taught the importance of peace, love and harmony to the world though his spiritual messages to his disciples and followers.

"The State government has been equal importance to Christmas on par with Ramzan and Dasara festivals," he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was striving for the betterment of all sections of the society. Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, District Library Chairman N Srinivas Goud, TRS leaders Y Venkateshwarlu, Nandyala Dayakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman G Venkatnarayana Goud and Ganduri Prakash accompanied the Minister.

In Nalgonda town, local MLA Bhupal Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took part in Christmas celebrations and greeted people during their visit to churches in the town.

Meanwhile, churches across the erstwhile Nalgonda were decorated with flowers and illuminated on the occasion.