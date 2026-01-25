State govt doing drama in the name of investigation: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of indulging in “dramas” under the guise of the ongoing phone tapping investigation.

In an informal interaction with the media at the BJP state office on Saturday, after paying floral tribute to Jannayak Bharat Ratna Karpuri Thakur on his 102nd birth anniversary, Sanjay questioned the credibility of the probe and ridiculed the decision to record the statement of BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), who himself has been accused in the controversy.

He alleged that the investigation would continue as a political spectacle until a deal was struck between farmhouse and AICC Bhavan. “Efficient and honest officers are part of the SIT, but the government is not allowing them to work freely. People are laughing at this investigation,” he said, adding that the incompetence of the Congress government is becoming increasingly evident.

Turning to the issue of unemployment, Sanjay criticised the state government for failing to provide jobs and highlighted the struggles of youth. He contrasted this with the Centre’s initiatives, noting that the Modi government has been filling jobs regularly through a transparent job calendar. “While the TGPSC has been plagued by leaks, corruption, and court cases, the Centre has ensured recruitment without scope for corruption. No unemployed person needs to despair,” he said. He emphasized that schemes such as Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India were empowering youth to stand on their own feet and create opportunities for others.

The Union Minister also accused both the Congress and the BRS of jointly looting Singareni Collieries. He alleged that during KCR’s rule, his family siphoned off thousands of crores, and now ministers and middlemen under Congress were continuing the loot. “The state government has looted Rs 42,000 crores of Singareni money and pushed it into debt. Workers are disgusted with both parties,” he charged.

Sanjay demanded a white paper on mine allocations and alleged corruption since 2014, insisting that an inquiry be conducted into the looting by both Congress and BRS. He further questioned whether the Congress government was indirectly giving a clean chit to KTR and KCR in the phone tapping case. “If those accused are called as witnesses, who are the real culprits?” he asked, warning that government pressure on SIT officers would erode their credibility.