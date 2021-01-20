State ignored education sector: BJP leader Enugala Peddi Reddy

Hanamkonda: The education sector needs to be given fillip with equal focus on State-run and private institutions, former Minister and senior BJP leader Enugala Peddi Reddy said.

Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, he accused the TRS government of meddling with the education system.

"The onus is on the State government to protect the private educational institutions that provide employment to thousands of people," Peddi Reddy, who is also the BJP's in-charge of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council election, said. The TRS, which promised to provide KG to PG education free of cost, failed to implement, he said. Peddi Reddy said that it's high time that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao leave his farmhouse and focus on issues faced by the people, or else face the ire of the people.

Former MLA Endela Lakshminarayana advised the Telangana government not to ignore the education sector. "It affects the entire system if the education system is not in order. The State should open its eyes and focus on setting the system in the right order," he said.

BJP State general secretary and its nominee for the upcoming election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat, Gujjulla Premender Reddy appealed to the electorate to support his candidature. He assured to work hard to address the problems of educational institutions, besides exerting pressure on the government to eradicate the unemployed problem.

BJP Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma said that students played a crucial role in the separate Telangana agitation and the onus is on the government to address the issues faced by the educational institutions and students.