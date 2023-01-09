State Level Science Fair launched in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The state-level science fair program started with a bang in the Nirmal district on Monday. Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy and Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy attended the program as chief guests and inaugurated the science fair.

While the science exhibition competition was organized by the local St. Thomas School. On this occasion, students and guide teachers were asked about the details. About 516 students from 33 districts of the state, 280 Inspire winners and guide teachers participated in the science fair.

On this occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the students will make many innovations in the future. It is stated that 50 exhibits will be sent from the state to the national level. Students of the state have performed at international venues in Japan and Cambodia. Chief Minister KCR wished that Telangana students should excel wherever they go in the world. It is suggested to take up innovations useful to society.

Indrakaran Reddy said that there were changes in the fields of science and technology all over the world, and he called upon the students to embrace them and excel. He said that if the brain is sharpened at an early stage, miracles can be created. He said that he was very proud to organize the state-level exhibition in Nirmal.

Sabita Indra Reddy thanked him for organizing the event in a rural area instead of Hyderabad. He said that all kinds of facilities have been provided to those participating in the three-day exhibition. The cultural programs organized by the students on this occasion were impressive.