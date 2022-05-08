State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao 's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Our roads better

All the roads in the district are in better condition if compared with Andhra Pradesh roads. In TRS regime, the government is giving importance to roads developments. I agree with IT Minister K T Rama Rao's on AP roads.

The Telangana government spends more funds for the development of roads every year. The government allotted funds in the budget for development of roads. There is no issue on our roads so far. The department of Roads and Transport responded immediately if any road is damage due to floods and rains in the State.

- K Rakesh, student, Kothagudem

Internal roads in bad shape

Roads in some cities are constructed in the international style. The roads are better than that of the neighbouring States. But, internal roads in towns are in very bad condition. When it rains, roads are damaged.

The road from Karimnagar to Hanumakonda is somewhat repaired and there are 12 speed breakers in the 35 km stretch from Huzurabad to Hanumakonda, which we can understand how worse it is.

- Bandi Anil Kumar, private employee, Karimnagar

Damaged roads are not repaired

Incessant rains in the last few years have caused a lot of damage to roads in the city and rural parts. It's understandable that the State government is yet to recover after the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy of the State.

As a result, the authorities didn't take up the repair works of damaged roads. The massively damaged Warangal-Khammam road indicates the State of affairs in the region. We urge the government to take up the repair works with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people.

- B Rajagopal, Teacher, Hanumakonda

Rural roads are full of potholes and ditches

Even though Warangal is being developed under the Smart Cities Mission, the roads in the city are far from satisfactory. On the other hand, the roads in rural parts of the district are also full of potholes and ditches. When it rains, it's even more difficult to drive in the city and countryside.

The government needs to allocate more funds to develop and maintain the roads in the region. The reason behind the majority of road accidents is bad and bumpy roads. Hence, for the safety of people, the roads need to be repaired immediately.

- G Mamatha, homemaker, Hanumakonda

Roads are getting better in Nalgonda

Thanks to CM KCR and KTR for keeping their promise of development of Nalgonda roads. Roads in Nalgonda have been expanding after the visit of CM KCR followed by MA&UD minister KTR.

On direction of the CM, Neelagiri Urban Development Authority was formed and under the aegis of district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, roads and junctions have been expanding and new useful constructions have started. In the coming days Nalgonda is going to witness a lot of change with improved roads and the highway passing through the town.

- Cherupalli Amard Das, tax consultant, Nalgonda