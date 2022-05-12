State of roads in Telangana

Stop comparing and focus on developing roads

Roads play a key role in the development of the State. Recently, KTR said that Telangana Roads were better than Andhra Pradesh roads. Debate have begun on the roads connecting the major cities are good but the roads in the towns and rural areas are very bad, especially in the rural areas. We have to focus on the development of roads in our State rather than the comparing to our neighboring states.

- V Raju, private employee, Karimnagar

Roads are in worst condition

The smart city works in the State runs with both Central and State government funding. Roads in some cities are built in the international style. But, internal roads in towns are very miserable. If In case it rains, roads were damaged heavily. The road from Karimnagar to Hanumakonda is somewhat repaired and there are 12 speed breakers in the 35 km stretch from Huzurabad to Hanumakonda by which we can understand how worse it is.

- Bandi Anil Kumar, private employee, Karimnagar

Roads in Nalgonda are the worst

Roads in and around Nalgonda are not up to the mark. Day by day the population is increasing in the town but infra including roads are not upgrading as per the proportion. People of the town including me have great hopes for NUDA, constituted by the State government, for the beautification of Nalgonda. Nalgonda district which is the biggest district with 33 mandal has the pathetic roads in several parts of the district.

I appeal to CM KCR and Minister KTR to pay special attention to provide a respectable position in the development list with better connectivity and good roads.

- Ravi, Granite Business, Nalgonda