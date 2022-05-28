State surpasses Punjab in paddy production: Jagadish

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that Telangana has surpassed Punjab in paddy harvest and added that all the credit goes to CM KCR.

The Minister, who is touring the US, took part in NRIs Meet and Greet under the patronage of Enugu Srinivas Reddy held at Aldi of Virginia state. As many as 300 NRIs took part in the meeting.

Minister Jagadish Reddy answered many questions asked by NRIs on the development taking place in the newly formed State of Telangana.

Responding to a question from Bojja Amarender Reddy of the NRI Development Forum, he said the State has surpassed Punjab in paddy production.

CM KCR took the responsibility and purchased paddy when the Centre denied the same, he asserted.

He said that Telangana has become a fluorosis-free State thanks to Mission Bhagiratha which was a flagship programme of the state and brain child of CM KCR.

The Telangana has became one of the leading states in India in power generation with the measures taken by the State government, he added.

CM KCR became a role model of the country with his ideal governance, he informed.

The Minister appreciated Enugu Srinivas Reddy for organising the event and discussing the progress of Telangana.

In this programme TRS State leader Nandyala Dayakar Reddy ,NRIs Srinivasa Reddy, Manohar, Kalvala Vishu, Paduru Shravan, Amarender Bojja, Sudha Kondarapu, Babu Rao and others participated.