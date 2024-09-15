State yearns for MPs who could speak for weaker sections: CM

Hyderabad: Praising Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the AIMIMs chief represents the voice of the weaker section in Parliament. Adding that despite sometimes speaking against the Congress, the Hyderabad MP always remained articulate not only speaking in support of his own community, but also other underprivileged communities.

Speeing after the launch of book titled ‘Prophet for the World’ written by AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on life of Prophet Muhammad, the Chief Minister felt that Asaduddin reflected the strong opposition in the democracy and while representing Malkajgiri as MP he felt proud that such a lawmaker was from his own State and Hyderabad.

“Earlier there were MPs like Jaipal Reddy who represented the strong voices that would unite the nation and spoke on welfare of the weak. Now there remains only a few and Asaduddin Owaisi sets himself apart amongst 17 members,” he said.

Citing the instance of cooperation he had received for the Musi River Development Project from AIMIM party, Revanth urged the party to play an active role and become a partner for welfare of the 4 crore Telanganites. Over the apprehensions of displacement of those residing on banks of river, he said that the government was always open for suggestions and making efforts for rehabilitation of the dwellers along the Musi river by allotting 2BHK housing.