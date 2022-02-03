Stink stings Marredpally school students, teachers

Hyderabad: The garbage dumped in the backyard of Government Primary School in West Marredpally is posing a serious health hazard to over 350 students and the teaching staff. The school staff alleged that the officials of Secunderabad Cantonment Board fail to lift the garbage regularly that gets piled up for weeks together making the school environs noxious.

They further added that some people were even defecating near the garbage mounds which have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. They said that due to obnoxious smell and the mosquito bites, many students have taken ill in the last few months.

"We are forced to put up with bad smell due to reckless dumping of garbage on the school environs for the last few months. Unable to bear the stench, we are sometimes forced to conduct classes in the open. As our school falls under SCB, many times we have requested them to clear the garbage. But, all pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears," said Vijaya Laxmi, headmistress of Government Primary School.

"We are vexed up complaining to SCB regarding garbage dumping. For weeks, the garbage has not been lifted. After the Sankranti vacation and ahead of reopening of schools, we took the responsibility of cleaning upon ourselves and sanitised the school premises and classrooms keeping in mind the students health. However, this is not enough and the garbage should be lifted regularly," said a teacher of the school.