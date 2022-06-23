Stir for SC categorisation: MRPS plans Sadak bandh on July 2

Warangal: It's high time that the BJP-led Central Government take a decision on SC categorisation, MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga said. Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he threatened the Centre to intensify their agitation by organising 'Sadak Bandh' on July 2, and 'Chalo Hyderabad' on July 3.

The BJP units of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will have to take lead in legitimising the SC categorisation demand, Manda Krishna said. The BJP extended its support to the categorisation in 1996, and it passed a resolution in Kakinada in 1997. The BJP also included the demand in its election manifesto of the Parliament and Assembly in 1994.

The SC categorisation had also got the support of senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj. However, the BJP is yet to pass the SC categorisation bill though it's been in power for the last eight years, he said. The BJP which clears all hurdles for other bills is turning a blind eye to the SC's cause. It's nothing but humiliating the scheduled castes, Manda Krishna said.

"Even though the importance of the categorisation was recognised by the Justice Usha Mehra Commission, the Centre is continuing to dilly dally over the issue for the last eight years. The BJP said that it would resolve the issue in just 100 days," Manda Krishna said.

The Centre which passed the 10 per cent reservation bill for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the General category in no time is not focusing on the SC categorisation bill, he said. The MRPS activists are not scared of arrests and they will fight until the Centre concedes, he said.

Mahajana Socialist Party (MSP) State president Teegala Pradeep Goud, Warangal convener Manda Kumar Madiga, MSP leader Velpula Suraiah, MRPS leaders Manda Raju and Bhaskar were among others present.