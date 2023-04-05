Stop acting like bonded labor to Kalvakuntla family- Union Minister Kishan Reddy to Telangana Police

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, asked the Telangana state police to stop acting like bounded labour to the Kalawkuntla family.

The minister's remarks come after he called the Telangana State Director General of Police, Anjan Kumar Yadav and inquired about the arrest of the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The minister asked how arrests were made without citing the reasons? for which, the DGP reportedly said the reasons and case details would be informed in a little while.

Later, Kishan Reddy said that it is unfortunate that even the State DGP is not aware of the reasons and the case in which Sanjay Kumar was arrested despite the protests happening in the state around the arrest of the Karimnagar MP.

He said that it reflects the way the Telangana police are functioning and acting is unfortunate, he added.

Further, he asked the police to stop working as bonded labour for the Kalawakuntla family.