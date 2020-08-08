Stop filling up mud into the tank: High Court issues notices to Telangana government

The High Court Chief Justice Bench on Friday heard the public interest litigation filed by D. Srinivas Rao who sought to direct the State Government to take action against the encroachers of two-acre land which falls under Krindi Kunta tank situated at Hydernagar village, Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri District by filling mud.



The CJ bench issued notices to the State government to take action against the persons who are filling up mud into the tank. These types of activities cannot be permitted. They cannot spoil the existence of a tank, CJ added.

Chief Justice RS Chauhan directed the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector to personally inspect the subject property and to submit his report with regard to the alleged filling up of the tank with mud. Moreover, the said filling up be stopped forthwith. The High Court CJ Bench directed the registry to tag all the related matters and adjourned to September 2.