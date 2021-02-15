Stop neglecting Bhadradri development: YTP

Khammam: Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) founder-president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy came down heavily on the TRS and BJP governments. Party leaders led by Balakrishna participated in one-day deeksha seeking development of temple town here on Sunday, in which noted people of the town also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna Reddy lamented that Bhadrachalam, also known as South Ayodhya, is being neglected by the Central and State governments. Both the governments begged for votes using the name of Lord Rama, he criticised and demanded that the Centre should immediately release a special fund for the town development and the State government should release Rs 100 crore, as promised by it.

Balakrishna directly asked the TRS government to explain to the people and Lord Rama devotees why it had delayed release of funds for the development. He asked the BJP government at the Centre to develop Pandurangapuram railway station, which is near Bhadrachalam, for the convenience of Rama devotees from various places.

The YTP leader threatened both the governments of staging protests at Delhi with large number of people and Lord Rama devotees, if their demands were not fulfilled. He also informed that he couriered the sand of Lord Rama temple town for the construction of Ayodhya temple.

Balakrishna Reddy expressed angry at the TRS government for failing to implement its poll promises and to provide jobs

to youth.

YTP leaders J Venkat Ramana, V Rajeswara, V Saibaba, M Gale Reddy, CH Laxmi Narayana, B Madhu, Krishanarjuna Rao, Srinivas, Murali, Raja Ratnam, Kishore, Kalyani, Baghya Lakshmi, Lavanya and K Venkatesh attended in the programme.