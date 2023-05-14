Stop trains at Mahabubnagar and Shadnagar stations: Kishan writes to Rail Minister

He has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding stoppage of trains at Mahabubnagar and Shadnagar railway stations. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on April 8, 2023 and dedicated the 85-km-long electrified doubling rail project between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said significant progress was being made under the aegis of Railways in Telangana. He said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over reigns of power at the Centre, the creation of railway infrastructure in Telangana State had been progressing at a rapid pace.

He has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding stoppage of trains at Mahabubnagar and Shadnagar railway stations. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on April 8, 2023 and dedicated the 85-km-long electrified doubling rail project between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore. Stating that the Yeshwantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express (train no. 12649/12650) departs from Kachiguda and reaches Kurnool, he said there was no stop anywhere between the 200 km long distance. He asked the Railway minister to set up a stop for the train at Mahabubnagar railway station in the middle. In the letter, Kishan Reddy also said the people from this area, who travel to far-flung places like Delhi and Bangalore would be freed from the burden of coming to Hyderabad to catch their trains.

Kishan Reddy also urged the Railway Minister to stop the Chengalpattu-Kacheguda Express (Train No. 17651/17652) at Shadnagar Railway station and added that it would be convenient for people in suburban areas of Hyderabad, especially those from Thimmapur, Kotturu, Burgula and other areas.