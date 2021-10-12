Stop wastage of public money on the ineligible

Linking Aadhaar to the purchase of liquor is a proper way to eliminate the ineligible beneficiaries from the ambit of welfare schemes.

If a person can buy liquor regularly, he should be barred from various welfare schemes being extended to him and for his family.

Sad to say, public money is being wasted in the name of welfare schemes, in which many ineligible persons with political affiliations have been enjoying the fruits which are meant for the poor.

Rasheed, Gudivada-Ketepally mandal, Nalgonda