Storm ahead of Sagar bypoll: 75 candidates file nomination papers, but 3 major parties to fight it out

Nagarjuna Sagar: With the candidates of the three main contesting parties, TRS, BJP and Congress having filed their nominations for Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections, the stage is now set for an intensive campaign.

It may be recalled that Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy is much ahead of others in campaign and has taken it as a do-or-die battle.

The TRS too has completed one round of door-to-door campaign pending the announcement of its candidate. Now that it has fielded Nomula Bhagat as its candidate, the top leaders of the pink party will be in the campaign trail.

According to the election authorities, 25 nominations were filed in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Tuesday.

In all, 75 nominations were filed. Jana Reddy and TRS candidate Bhagat visited Satyanarayana Swamy temple and offered prayers before filing the nomination papers. P Ravi Kumar Naik of BJP filed his nomination papers at Nidamanoor Tahasildar office.

The TRS candidate took out a rally to the Tehsildar's office and filed his nomination papers. Before this, he paid tributes to his father's Samadhi. He sought blessings at Lakshminarayana Swamy temple.

Senior leaders of the party, including ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammad Mahmood Ali and others were also present. Jagadish Reddy said that voting for Jana Reddy would mean wasting the vote and voting for BJP would result in meters to electricity pumpsets and increasing diesel and petrol prices.

He lashed out at the Congress party for doing nothing for development of the constituency. He said Chief Minister KCR was responsible for completing the 30-year old flood canal in the district.

However, Jana Reddy countered the TRS campaign saying that securing votes by offering money to the voters of the constituency would do harm to democracy. He urged the Election Commission to take action.

He said if the TRS party was so sure that it would win the polls without any difficulty, where was the need for them to take up such a massive campaign using money and muscle power. "Let people decide," he said.