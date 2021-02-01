Streets & schools to buzz with students from today 

Punjagutta : Following the Covid 19 pandemic and a 10-month hiatus, the schools are set to reopen from February 1 after the education department issued guidelines for reopening of educational institutions.

This would mean the streets will witness students in their colourful uniforms and bags like the old times but with taking Covid precautionary measures like wearing masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

Speaking with Hans India, Shreya who lives right across a school said it would be like old times, the sense of normalcy was being restored maybe the students would be wearing mask, but not much else would change. Every other aspect of city life has returned to the old days, this is another step, but the coronavirus was still out there.

Expressing similar views, V V Sharma, a parent, said that we would be seeing students of class IX and X attending schools in their respective uniforms. But, nothing will be like pre-pandemic time. The technology might overtake physical classrooms, even though schools open it won't be like earlier.

The schools have issued guidelines for physical classrooms and the students would not be allowed without parents' consent. The guidelines states that a student should strengthen their immune system with vitamin c and D3 etc, and wear and carry two face masks and face shield for a day, maintain two feet distance and do not share their belongings with other classmates. It also recommends bringing their own sanitizer and sanitizing their hand frequently.

Parents shall drop and pick their wards, shouldn't allow their wards to roam after school hours. Parents should ensure to make their ward inhale steam. In case, any Covid symptom the students should stay at home.

Ensure that students don't touch other belongings. Parents must ask their wards to wash their hands immediately after reaching home. Make them bathe with soap preferably with warm water, it stated.