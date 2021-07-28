Strengthen cultural bonds with Estonia: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday called for further strengthening of cultural bonds with the Republic of Estonia. "There is a greater scope for further collaboration in business, commerce, Information Technology for the mutual benefit of the two countries," she added.

The Governor was interacting with Katrin Kivi, Ambassador of Republic of Estonia to India, when the latter virtually called on her from Raj Bhavan, here. She interacted with the ambassador from Raj Nivas in Puducherry.

Dr Tamilisai welcomed the partnership between Telangana and the Republic of Estonia in IT, cyber security and other digital technologies.

The Governor stated that Telangana, for its rich cultural and traditional heritage, offers great scope for cultural exchanges and strengthening of bonds between the two countries. She also called for promotion of tourism, business, partnership in medical infrastructure and cultural exchanges.

Katrin Kivi explained her country's keen interest in partnering with India and Telangana in areas like IT, cyber security and other digital technologies, as their adoption witnessed a massive increase during the Covid pandemic. Secretary to the Governor K Surendra Mohan and other officials were present.