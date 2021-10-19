Strengthen party in States: JP Nadda

Hyderabad: National BJP president JP Nadda on Monday asked members and party leaders to strive for further strengthening the party.

The party national executive meeting chaired by Nadda was held in Delhi. National vice-president D K Aruna and party national organising secretary BL Santosh and other members of the committee were present.

Aruna said the party chief had given directions on future course of action to members. Besides, the meeting discussed steps to be taken in the wake of elections coming up in several States.

The members were asked to put concerted efforts to further strengthening the party structure across States.