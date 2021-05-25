Strict action against private hospitals charging high fees: Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy

Suryapet: Charging high fees for the treatment of corona patients is a crime and those, collecting hefty fees for corona treatment are liable for stern action as per law, District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy warned private hospitals in the district.

In a statement released here on Monday, the Collector informed that special officers were inspecting hospitals and medical halls across the district and directed private scanning centers to charge the rates as decided by the government for scanning.

He said the district people were cooperating for effective implementation of lockdown and coronavirus was under control in the district. He advised the people to inform to Covid control room mobile numbers – 6281492368 and 6300957120 immediately, if any private hospital, medical shops and scanning centers were charging hefty fees from Covid patients.

The Collector directed the district police to implement lockdown strictly and suggested the doctors to fill confidence among corona patients, who were undergoing treatment in hospitals. District heads of emergency services were told to issue passes to the staff to discharge their duties during lockdown.