Strong foundation laid for Bangaru Telangana: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana, which is the new state, has created a record of sorts with new schemes, initiatives and innovations and has become a role model for the country, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"Telangana is emerging as the strongest state and providing inspiration to other states to emulate it," she said. Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Public Gardens on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, the Governor said Telangana has achieved great success in several sectors.

"Strong foundations are being laid for a Bangaru Telangana, where there is no hunger, no suicides, and where there is bountiful peace and happiness, wealth and prosperity. With the support and cooperation of people, I am confident that this yagna of progress and development will be taken forward by the state government with unparalleled commitment and wholehearted dedication," she said.

Tamilisai said that the Telangana State in a short span of time has carved a niche for itself in the history of the country. The state government with well coordinated efforts had handled the corona pandemic effectively and contained the ill effects of Covid-19.

"From the bottom of my heart, I salute all the frontline warriors, like Medical and Health department staff, police personnel, sanitation workers, journalists, other employees, and volunteers, who stood in the forefront in the fight against the Covid pandemic," the Governor said.

Soundararajan said that NITI Aayog declared Telangana state as third in the country for providing better medical facilities in government hospitals, which proves the achievements of the state in the health sector. She said that the Dharani portal brought to maintain the land records was highly successful where the farmers are able to sell and buy agriculture lands within minutes in a hassle-free manner.

The governor listed out various schemes of the government, including administrative reforms, programmes like Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, Rythu Vedikas, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, rapid strides in power sector, public health among other welfare programmes.

The Governor also talked about the government's announcement of filling up vacancies. She said that the process of giving promotions was on a fast pace and once the promotions are given the resultant vacancies would be filled immediately.

Soundararajan said that works were on a rapid pace to transform Hyderabad into an international metropolis. The lockdown was used to complete the road works and construction of bridges construction in the city. As part of this, works on seven skyways, 11 major corridors, 68 major roads, 54 grade separators were taken up.

She said that the law and order was on the top of the agenda of the government and it was acting with an iron hand against anti-social elements. "The Telangana new state with new schemes, new initiatives, and new innovations created a new successful record. With this the youngest state is emerging as the strongest state," said Soundararajan.