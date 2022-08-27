Student ends life after teacher punishes her, in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at Shanti Niketan School in Hayathnagar on Friday following the suicide of a eighth class student.

The victim was identified as Akshaya Sashwat (13), committed suicide by hanging herself at her house on Thursday evening, allegedly due to humiliation she faced in the school. She was allegedly ordered by her teacher to get out of the class and made to stand outside the class.

Akshaya's parents and relatives alleged that the teachers' harassment made their daughter to end her life and staged a protest at the school on Friday. Students union leaders also participated in the protest. As the situation was turning tense, police took a few student leaders into custody. Later, the victim's family members withdrew their protest after school management and police promised them to do justice.

Police have shifted the body to Osmania hospital for post-mortem on Friday.

Hayathnagar CI Venkateswarlu said that they booked a case and investigating. He said that they will book cases on school management and teachers if it is proved that they are responsible for the girl's suicide.