Student ends life in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: In an unfortunate incident, a boy allegedly jumped in front of a running train near Rayanigudem of Thipparthy mandal in the district.

The victim was identified as Vinod, a first year student of Nagarjuna Degree College of Nalgonda and native of Mattampally. According to the sources, he was pursuing his course in the college by staying in a tribal welfare residential hostel.

The locals found his body on the railway track at Rayanigudem on Sunday morning and informed the police. The reason behind the extreme step yet to be known.

Railway police shifted the body to Government General Hospital of Nalgonda for post-mortem.