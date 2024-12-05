Student wings urge govt to postpone Group-II exams

Hyderabad: A few student organisations on Wednesday submitted a representation to the State government to postpone the Group-II exams, as they would be clashing with the railway recruitment exams.

The members pointed out that the notification for the RRB (JE) exams conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board has been released after eight years. Similarly, after many years, the Group-II exams are being conducted. But both the exams are on the same day.

Due to this, there is a possibility of candidates missing either one of the exams. The RRB (JE) exams are from December 16 to 18, and similarly, the Group-II exams are on December 15 and 16. About 5.51 lakh candidates have applied for it. Similarly, there are more than 6,000 candidates who are writing the RRB (JE) exam. “It will be better if the TGPSC Group-II exams are postponed so that unemployed candidates do not suffer any loss,” said Javed, State vice president, Democratic Youth Federation of India.