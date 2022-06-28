Students fall sick after having lunch in Siddipet

Siddipet: In an unfortunate incident several students of Minority Residential School Siddipet fell ill after having lunch on Monday.

According to the sources, as many as 20 students were rushed to the Government Hospital Siddipet for treatment as they were suffering from motions and dehydration. After coming to know about the incident, Finance Minister T Harish Rao spoke to District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kasinath and instructed him to provide them treatment on priority.

Dr Kasinath said the condition of all the 20 students was stable.

The students reportedly had Brinjal and Chicken in the lunch on Monday. A couple of hours later they started feeling sick. The doctors suggested food poison could be the cause for the incident.