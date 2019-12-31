Trending :
Students Federation of India to agitate over education sector woes

Patancheru: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) will take up a struggle seeking solutions for the challenges, that are being faced by the education sector, said district unit vice-president Sandeep while unveiling the organisation's flag symbolising freedom, democracy, socialism---to mark the SFI 50th foundation day.

Addressing the gathering in office here, Sandeep claimed that it was the only student organisation fighting relentlessly seeking solutions to the problems of the education sector. He called for a struggle by people demanding a scientific education system in the country and 'teaching a lesson to both the Central and State governments for pursuing 'anti-education policies'.

The SFI leader contended that its struggles in Karimnagar district had yielded many successes. 'With the same spirit, the student community should fight demanding a scientific education policy', he said. Among those present included new mandal SFI secretary Hazar Ali, vice-president Shapuri Manasa, several students.

