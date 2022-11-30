Students need to focus on sports and cultural activities: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that students need to participate in sports and cultural activities besides academics.



The Minister inaugurated the third sports meet organized by the Recognized Schools Management Association at Welfare Ground, Sanathnagar on Wednesday.

He said that sports give great relief to the students who are mostly confined to classrooms and in preparation for examinations. He advised the students to also pay attention to Sports and other related fields. He said that education harbours great respect in society and sports teach a person about the significance of winning and losing. Students from about 50 schools are participating in the sports meet.