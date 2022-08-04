Students pour out their woes to Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Students of various Universities across the state seem to be facing identical problems ranging from not getting stipend to poor quality food in the mess and lack of proper amenities in hostels, menace of rats in hostel rooms and pigs moving around the campus.

This came to light when student representatives of the universities met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and poured out their woes at an interactive session at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Students from IIIT Basara, Telangana University, Osmania University, Kakatiya University and National Institute of Technology, Warangal, poured out their woes, submitted a memorandum and sought her intervention.

"Students are an asset to the State of Telangana as they are the future leaders and pillars. It certainly is the responsibility of the Government to ensure their basic needs are met and impart quality education. Food and accommodation are the basic requirements for students to pursue their education so that they get good job opportunities or some may even like to become entrepreneurs. For this, they should also be given vocational training," she said.

She said she would draw the attention of the Government towards the problems being faced by them and would personally visit the Universities soon.

Later, Mallesh, LLB final year student from Osmania University, talking to The Hans India said, "We're facing shortage of lecturers. There are around 80 per cent vacancies."

Surya Reddy, student of IIIT Basara, said, "We want to pursue education so that we can pursue our dreams. For all these reasons, we need basic facilities so that we can concentrate on our studies."

Though the students of IIIT Basara have been agitating for a long, no solution seems to be coming up.

C Gajendra, LLB final year student of Telangana University, Nizamabad, said, "Our university lacks basic amenities. It is located in an isolated area. In case of medical emergencies proper medical facilities are not available on the campus. The University also does not have an auditorium to conduct any event."

A research scholar from Kakatiya University said that they had not received their stipend for long and were facing several hardships.

Added to this, basic facilities were also lacking. They expected hope that the Governor would take necessary measures to see that their problems were resolved.