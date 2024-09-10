Students Securing Seats in Women's University Honored

NagarKurnool: At the Nellikonda Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district, students who secured postgraduate seats at Koti Women's University were grandly felicitated by the college principal and faculty. Principal Qamar Shajahan Sultana announced that student Nandini secured a seat in the Chemistry department, while Bandi Anitha secured a PG seat in Botany. The heads of the respective departments, along with other subject faculty, congratulated the students on their achievement.

During the event, both Nandini and Bandi Anitha were honored with bouquets in the presence of other students. Faculty members Anjaneyulu, Kodanda Ramulu, Umadevi, Ramakrishna, and others participated in the celebration.