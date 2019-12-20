Students should learn latest tech trends: Minister Kamalakar in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Students should get equipped with Knowledge and consciousness on a large scale to meet the trends emerging in the competitive society, suggested BC welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.



Along with Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman Dr V Narendar Reddy, the Minister inaugurated the Open House Science and Technical Expo on the premises of Alphores e-Techno School here on Friday and paid floral tributes to the portrait of legendary Mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kamalakar advised the students to strive hard to achieve the goals that are set by them taking Ramanujan as inspiration. He appreciated the efforts of Alphores Educational Institutions for promoting trait-oriented education and encouraging the students to go for innovations. The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is taking several steps for the betterment of the students. As part of that, the CM is offering the students incentives and scholarships to bring out the hidden talent in them and make them to excel in the competitive examinations.

Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman Dr V Narendar Reddy said that as many as 300 projects by various students from different schools were presented in the expo and students had displayed their exhibits to show their skills and innovative power.

Cultural programmes organised on the occasion grabbed the attention of many visitors, who paid a visit to Expo.

District Education Officer MV Durga Prasad and Gitam University Vice-Chancellor Prof N Shiva Prasad were present along with the staff and students of various schools.