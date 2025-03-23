Live
Students visit historic standing stones’ site
Wanaparthy : Students of Mother’s Lap High School in Wanaparthy district, along with principal Abdul Mubeen and Planetary Society of India Director Raghunandan Rao, visited the historic standing stones in Mudumuru village, Narayanpet district on Saturday.
During the visit, Rao explained that our ancestors had an understanding of science thousands of years ago, which is reflected in the installation of these standing stones. He stated that these stones were used to track time, seasons, and astronomical events. Additionally, he pointed out that the constellation of the Big Dipper was engraved on these stones. He expressed confidence that these standing stones would soon receive world heritage recognition.
The visit was organized with the goal of creating awareness among school students about these scientific and historical aspects. Later, they returned to their school where students were educated on various scientific topics, including the solar system, space research, the lifestyle of astronauts in space, and the recent space mission undertaken by Sunita Williams. The session also included a Q&A, where students’ doubts were addressed.