  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sub-Inspector dies in a road accident in Warangal

Sub-Inspector dies in a road accident in Warangal
x

Sub-Inspector dies in a road accident in Warangal

Highlights

A police sub-inspector died in a road accident at Harjithanda in Geesukonda mandal on the Warangal-Narsampet main road in Warangal district.

A police sub-inspector died in a road accident at Harjithanda in Geesukonda mandal on the Warangal-Narsampet main road in Warangal district.

The deceased identified as Soma Kumaraswamy of Anantaram village in Geesukonda mandal is working as an SI in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

On Sunday, while he was coming to Warangal from Kothagudem, SI Kumaraswamy, who was in the car, lost control and hit a tree.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X