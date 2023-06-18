Sub-Inspector dies in a road accident in Warangal

A police sub-inspector died in a road accident at Harjithanda in Geesukonda mandal on the Warangal-Narsampet main road in Warangal district.

The deceased identified as Soma Kumaraswamy of Anantaram village in Geesukonda mandal is working as an SI in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

On Sunday, while he was coming to Warangal from Kothagudem, SI Kumaraswamy, who was in the car, lost control and hit a tree.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.