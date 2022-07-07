Successor of Kakatiya kings, Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo receives warm welcome

The heir of the Kakatiya Kings who is to be the chief guest of the Kakatiya fest to be inaugurated today has received a warm welcome from the Telangana ministers. It is known that the government has decided to organize a week-long Kakatiya fest to spread the Kakatiya dynasty's glory. Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, the 22nd generation descendant of the Kakatiya will inaugurate the seven-day festival today. As part of this, he reached Bhadrakali temple in Warangal where Ministers Srinivas Goud and Satyavati Rathode gave a grand welcome.



It is known that the Warangal district has a great history where hundreds of years ago, Kakatiya kings ruled the vast Kakatiya Empire with Orugallu as their capital. Rani Rudramadevi and Prataparudu ruled this region. As a symbol of that glory, the thousand-pillar temple Killa Warangal Fort, the Kakatiya Art Gallery near the main road of Warangal city still stands as a testimony of the past and reminds the glory of the Kakatiya to the present generations. With the good intention of conveying the glory of Kakatiya to today's generations, the Telangana government is organizing the celebrations in Warangal city from today.

The state government has invited Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, the descendant of the Kakatiyas of Jagdalpur in the state of Chhattisgarh, as a special guest to participate in the week-long festivities. Almost 800 years after the end of the Kakatiya Empire, the heirs of the Kakatiya Empire are stepping on Orugallu soil to mark a historic occasion.