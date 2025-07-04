Sulking over denial of Cabinet berth, Mancherial MLA rejects chief whip post

Hyderabad: Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar Rao, who has been visibly discontented over not securing a Cabinet position, departed the Taj Krishna hotel in a huff on Thursday following a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Rao was among several disgruntled legislators who had aspired to join the Cabinet but were overlooked during the recent expansion.

Kharge, who is in the city to attend the ‘Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri’ event scheduled for Friday, had summoned the dissenting leaders to clarify the party’s position. During their discussion, Kharge reportedly offered Prem Sagar Rao the significant role of Chief Whip. However, Rao promptly rejected the offer, leaving abruptly despite attempts by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to pacify him.

As a seasoned political figure, Prem Sagar Rao has consistently aimed for a Cabinet berth since his victory in the Assembly polls. He has previously underscored the importance of ensuring fairness in allocating senior positions to deserving leaders, stating in 2024, “As a senior leader, I am hopeful of being appointed as a minister.” His rejection of the Chief Whip post underscores his firm resolve for a ministerial portfolio.