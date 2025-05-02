Summer Coaching Camp Inaugurated by District Youth and Sports Officer Seetharam

Nagar kurnool: A summer sports coaching camp, organized by the District Youth and Sports Department, was inaugurated on Friday at the Zilla Parishad High School grounds in Nagarkurnool. The camp focuses on football and volleyball training and was formally launched by District Youth and Sports Officer Seetharam.

The inaugural event was attended by Volleyball Association Secretary P. Venkatesh and Football Association President P. Narasimha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the district officer advised participants to attend the sessions during morning and evening hours, given the intense summer heat. He urged the young athletes to follow their coaches with discipline, learn the necessary skills, and strive to excel at the national and international levels.

He emphasized that sports help not only in physical development but also in mental well-being. Parents were advised to take necessary precautions to protect children from heat-related issues and to ensure their timely attendance at the camp. Around 20 to 30 athletes participated in the camp.

The event also saw the participation of Volleyball Coach P. Satyanarayana, Football Coach Srikanth, Yoga Association President, and senior football players Sai Shashank, Hema Varun, Jeevan, and Ravi.