Summer holidays for schools and colleges from April 27 in Telangana

Telangana: Telangana government on Sunday announced summer holidays for schools and colleges from April 27. Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that all the schools and junior colleges were given holidays from April 27 to May 31.

The announcement has been made by the minister on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Chief Minister has reviewed the situation with chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials before taking a call.

She further said that the reopening of schools and junior colleges will be decided later considering the COVID-19 situation on June 1. The last working day of the academic year 2020-21 was April 26, the minister said.