  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sunitha Mahendar Reddy’s roadshow sees large footfall

Sunitha Mahendar Reddy’s roadshow sees large footfall
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Congress candidate P Sunitha Mahendar Reddy is seen drawing huge crowds at the street corner meetings in the Lok Sabha segment...

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Congress candidate P Sunitha Mahendar Reddy is seen drawing huge crowds at the street corner meetings in the Lok Sabha segment during the election campaign. Implementation of the six guarantees and Congress party’s development agenda are the main issues highlighted in the campaign.

Despite the rising temperatures, Sunitha Mahendar Reddy has been tirelessly campaigning and explaining to the electorate the importance of Congress victory in the elections. In spite of the heat wave, enthusiastic supporters continue to gather in significant numbers, signaling a strong backing for her vision.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X