Sunitha Mahendar Reddy’s roadshow sees large footfall

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Congress candidate P Sunitha Mahendar Reddy is seen drawing huge crowds at the street corner meetings in the Lok Sabha segment during the election campaign. Implementation of the six guarantees and Congress party’s development agenda are the main issues highlighted in the campaign.

Despite the rising temperatures, Sunitha Mahendar Reddy has been tirelessly campaigning and explaining to the electorate the importance of Congress victory in the elections. In spite of the heat wave, enthusiastic supporters continue to gather in significant numbers, signaling a strong backing for her vision.