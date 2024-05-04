Live
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s Son Campaigns on behalf of him in Visakha
- ‘Will make Nagarkurnool an education hub’
- International Firefighters’ Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- 997 people identified for home voting system: Dr G Srijana
- Forex reserves fall $2.412bn to $637.922bn
- Dr Reddy’s rolls out anti-bacterial generic drug in US
- Facilitation centres to be set up from May 6 to 8
- It’s record March revenue for us
- Rs 13-cr GST notice to Aurobindo Pharma
- Devotees urge steps to end congestion at Bangaru Vakili
Sunitha Mahendar Reddy’s roadshow sees large footfall
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Congress candidate P Sunitha Mahendar Reddy is seen drawing huge crowds at the street corner meetings in the Lok Sabha segment during the election campaign. Implementation of the six guarantees and Congress party’s development agenda are the main issues highlighted in the campaign.
Despite the rising temperatures, Sunitha Mahendar Reddy has been tirelessly campaigning and explaining to the electorate the importance of Congress victory in the elections. In spite of the heat wave, enthusiastic supporters continue to gather in significant numbers, signaling a strong backing for her vision.
