Sunkishala project to be completed by April 2026: Water Board chief
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected the ongoing works at Sunkishala project on Tuesday, and said it will be completed by April next year.
During his visit, Ashok Reddy inspected the pipeline expansion works along with top officials and inquired about the details of the pipeline works remaining till now and also advised the officials not to compromise on the quality of pipeline construction.
Later, the construction company officials and Hyderabad Water Board MD discussed the precautions to be taken in the reconstruction of the project and the details related to redesigning. It was also estimated that if the civil works and control room works are completed quickly after the removal of the debris, the path for the reconstruction of the side wall will be easier.
Ashok Reddy said that the pipeline expansion works have already been completed in all areas except for four kilometres, and the electrical works have also reached the final stage and ordered that the removal of the retaining wall debris should be completed and the reconstruction works should begin, and the related designs and drawings should be finalised within 15 days.