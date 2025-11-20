  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Support Extended to Students and Persons with Disabilities by Kuchukulla Foundation

  • Created On:  20 Nov 2025 2:05 PM IST
Support Extended to Students and Persons with Disabilities by Kuchukulla Foundation
X

Nagar kurnool: On Thursday, at the MLA camp office in Nagarkurnool, Dr. Kuchukulla Saritha, wife of MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, distributed around 100 green boards to various government schools across the constituency and tricycles to persons with disabilities, on behalf of the Kuchukulla Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saritha stated that the primary objective of the foundation is to provide essential facilities to students studying in government schools. She added that the foundation will continue to take up many more social service activities in the future.

Former municipal councillors and Congress party leaders also participated in the programme.

Tags

NagarkurnoolKuchukulla FoundationDr. SarithaGreen Boards DistributionGovernment SchoolsTricycles for Disabled

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP

New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP

National News

More
Share it
X