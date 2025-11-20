Support Extended to Students and Persons with Disabilities by Kuchukulla Foundation

Nagar kurnool: On Thursday, at the MLA camp office in Nagarkurnool, Dr. Kuchukulla Saritha, wife of MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, distributed around 100 green boards to various government schools across the constituency and tricycles to persons with disabilities, on behalf of the Kuchukulla Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saritha stated that the primary objective of the foundation is to provide essential facilities to students studying in government schools. She added that the foundation will continue to take up many more social service activities in the future.

Former municipal councillors and Congress party leaders also participated in the programme.