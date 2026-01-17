MP Cong MLA sparks row after derogatory remarks on rape, BJP demands his expulsion

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has triggered a major political controversy following his derogatory remarks on women and rape, drawing sharp condemnation from the BJP, which has demanded his immediate expulsion from the party.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra strongly criticised Baraiya's statements, describing them as deeply offensive not only to women but also to humanity and Sanatan traditions.

The BJP leader also questioned senior Congress leaders for allegedly remaining silent and failing to stop the MLA from making vulgar and unacceptable remarks.

The controversy erupted after Baraiya, in a media interview, made statements linking the crime of rape to caste and religious interpretations.

Referring to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC), Baraiya said that women from these communities are "not beautiful" but still are disproportionately targeted due to what he described as a "distorted belief system" rooted in ancient texts.

He went on to cite a book, 'Rudrayamal Tantra', claiming that perpetrators believe sexual violence against women of certain castes would earn them "merit equivalent to undertaking several pilgrimages".

"Who are the most victims of rape in India? Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. The theory of rape is that if a man, regardless of his mental state, is walking down the road and sees a beautiful girl, it can distract his mind and make him rape a woman," Baraiya said in the interview.

"It is written that by having intercourse with a woman of this caste, you will get the reward of a pilgrimage. Now, if he can't go on a pilgrimage, then what is the alternative? Have intercourse at home, and you will be rewarded," he said.

"He will try to rape her by grabbing her in the dark or light. A man cannot rape a woman without her consent. That's why four-month-old and one-year-old girls are raped. He does it for a reward," Baraiya added, remarks that have since sparked outrage across political lines.

Reacting strongly, Patra displayed photographs of Baraiya with senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media.

"Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, from Bhander, is considered very close to the Gandhi family," Patra alleged.

"The statements that he has made are something that I feel embarrassed to even repeat... He has used very foul language for rape," he said.

Quoting Baraiya further, Patra said, "He said, 'Whenever one sees a beautiful woman, then one gets distracted, and incidents like rape can occur" and when he was making these remarks, Digvijaya Singh was also present, but he was not stopped."

He claimed, "This person is an MLA who is close to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

Patra reiterated that Baraiya's comments were not only misogynistic but also insulting to religious beliefs and basic human values.

"This is not just insulting to Sanatan but also to women and humanity," Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson said the Congress leadership must take responsibility for the remarks made by its MLA and act decisively.

He expressed hope that Priyanka Gandhi would intervene and ensure action against Baraiya.

"I do not hope anything from Rahul Gandhi as he isn't capable; however, Priyanka Gandhi, who used to say 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon', I hope she takes action against this till evening," Patra said.

"I hope she goes to her mother and asks her to expel this person from the party," he added.



