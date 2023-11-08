  • Menu
Support grows for Congress, says Prathap Reddy

The Congress getting a huge response, said Congress candidate for the Jangaon Assembly seat Kommuri Prathap Reddy.

Jangaon: The Congress getting a huge response, said Congress candidate for the Jangaon Assembly seat Kommuri Prathap Reddy. Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that people are voluntarily joining the Congress with an intention to say ‘goodbye’ to the BRS Government. “The people understood that development is possible only with the Congress,” Kommuri said, referring to the huge response they were getting.

Kommuri said that the Congress will fulfil its ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free as soon as it regains power. He invited 30 leaders belonging to Hanmanthpur village under Narmeta mandal to the party fold by offering them Congress scarves.

