Live
Just In
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Kavitha's petition on ED summons to March 13
Highlights
The hearing of Kavitha's case in the Supreme Court has been postponed to the 13th of next month.
The hearing of Kavitha's case in the Supreme Court has been postponed to the 13th of next month. Kavitha had filed a petition seeking to quash the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a liquor case. In her petition, Kavitha requested directions to prevent any action being taken against her in relation to the summons.
However, the Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing to a later date, citing insufficient time for a thorough examination of the case. This delay allows for additional time for both parties to prepare their arguments and for the court to consider the matter effectively during the upcoming hearing on the 13th of the following month.
