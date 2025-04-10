Supreme Court-appointed panel inspects Kancha Gachibowli lands in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted by the Supreme Court, visited the Kancha Gachibowli area in Hyderabad to examine a contentious 400-acre land parcel that has sparked widespread environmental and legal concerns.

The inspection follows the apex court's directive earlier this month, which ordered a halt to all activities on the land amid allegations of unauthorised deforestation and disruption of a potential forest ecosystem. The committee is tasked with assessing the environmental condition of the area and verifying whether it falls under the classification of a "deemed forest."

The land in question has drawn attention not only due to suspected illegal tree felling but also because of reports indicating the presence of wildlife species that fall under the highest protection category of the Wildlife Protection Act. The issue has led to significant public unrest, including protests by students and environmental activists, particularly those from the neighbouring University of Hyderabad.

The Telangana government’s previous plans to auction the land for industrial purposes added to the controversy, prompting judicial scrutiny. In response to both the legal proceedings and the protests, local authorities have imposed restrictions on access to the site to prevent disturbances and ensure safety during the investigation.

The CEC, comprising experts in forest and wildlife conservation, is expected to submit its findings to the Supreme Court by 16 April. The report will likely influence the court’s final decision on the future use and legal status of the land, with implications for urban development and environmental protection in the region.