Supreme Court dismisses plea filed against Telangana secretariat demolition

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Congress party against the demolition of the secretariat in Telangana. After the state High Court gave its nod to the demolition of the secretariat, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's verdict on June 29.

In the petition, Jeevan Reddy asked the apex court to stay the High Court's order on secretariat demolition.

However, the bench comprising of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice MR Shah observed that the there are several deficiencies in the building and clarified that the construction of the new secretariat is prerogative. It further said that it would not interfere in the policy matter.

The demolition works of the secretariat were taken upon July 7, soon after the Telangana high court accorded permission to the construction of the new secretariat by demolishing the existing one.

The works were later stalled after professor PL Vishweshwar Rao and Cheruku Sudhakar filed a petition in the High Court stating that the works are causing air pollution in the city and are against the solid waste management norms.