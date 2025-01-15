Supreme Court Grants Withdrawal of KTR's Petition in Formula-E Race Case

In a significant KTR legal update on the Formula-E race case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the withdrawal of a Special Leave Petition filed by KT Rama Rao (KTR), the BRS working president, challenging the Telangana High Court’s decision to not quash an FIR in the Formula-E race controversy India. The petition had been filed after the Telangana High Court rejected KTR's request to challenge the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case against him in connection with the Formula E race.

The bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale, declined to interfere with the Formula-E race case Supreme Court order, allowing the withdrawal of the petition. KTR’s counsel, senior advocate Siddartha Dave, requested the court to dismiss the petition as withdrawn, which was accepted by the court.

KTR had filed the Special Leave Petition on January 7 after the Telangana High Court dismissed his quash petition related to the FIR. The petition had sought to challenge the ACB’s investigation in the Formula-E race case update. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the state government during the hearing.

Speaking about the withdrawal, KTR petition withdrawal news clarified that the BRS working president had never opposed the investigation and had cooperated by appearing before the ACB on January 7 and 9. Soma Bharat Kumar, BRS general secretary, stated that KTR had approached the courts to exercise his rights as a citizen of India.

Reports circulating in the media, claiming that the Supreme Court dismissed the petition entirely or allowed authorities to arrest KTR, were rejected by the party. They emphasized that the Supreme Court KTR Formula-E decision leaves room for future legal action if necessary.

With this development, the KTR Supreme Court case news 2025 has brought clarity on his position in the Formula-E case, though he maintains the right to challenge any further actions in the future.